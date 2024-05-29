May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-29

Heatwave spell likely to stay for two more days

Recorder Report Published 29 May, 2024 06:05am

KARACHI: The relentless heatwave spell is likely to stay across the country’s plains for two days more, the Met Office warned on Tuesday.

It said that the prevailing heatwave may envelope the plain areas of the country till Friday. The severe weather is also spilling over into Karachi and other parts of lower Sindh.

Maximum daytime temperatures are likely to remain higher by up to 6 Celsius in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad Districts.

Similarly, the mercury levels may scale higher to 7 Celsius in Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, T.A Yar, T.M Khan, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker and Badin Districts.

Karachi is anticipated to see the daytime temperatures up to 43 Celsius with 80 percent humidity while Thatta and Sujawal may feel the searing weather with a maximum 44 Celsius till June 1.

In the last 24 hours: Very hot weather prevailed over most parts of the country, scorching Jacobabad with a maximum 52 Celsius, followed by Dadu, Larkana and Mohenjodaro 51 Celsius, each.

The heatwave seared Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khanpur, Bhakkar and Khairpur 50 Celsius, each. Similarly, mercury scaled up to 49 Celsius, each in Bahawalnagar, Rohri and Padidan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

met office Heatwave

Comments

200 characters

Heatwave spell likely to stay for two more days

Beijing asks Islamabad to launch another ‘Zarb-e-Azb’

MoC to resist PSMA’s ‘unsound’ export plan

Anti-theft drive flops: GEPCO, energy dept at loggerheads

FBR’s e-portal has no direct linkage with govt’s withholding agent

FBR plans to collect Rs1.296trn thru duties

France lawmaker suspended for waving Palestinian flag

Israeli tanks hit evacuation zone west of Rafah, 21 dead, Gaza health officials say

Gender finance gap: SECP unveils policy framework for ‘WEFP’

Spain, Norway, and Ireland recognise Palestinian state

India’s Reliance to buy Russian oil in roubles

Read more stories