Heatwave spell likely to stay for two more days

KARACHI: The relentless heatwave spell is likely to stay across the country’s plains for two days more, the Met Office warned on Tuesday.

It said that the prevailing heatwave may envelope the plain areas of the country till Friday. The severe weather is also spilling over into Karachi and other parts of lower Sindh.

Maximum daytime temperatures are likely to remain higher by up to 6 Celsius in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze and Shaheed Benazirabad Districts.

Similarly, the mercury levels may scale higher to 7 Celsius in Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mitiari, T.A Yar, T.M Khan, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker and Badin Districts.

Karachi is anticipated to see the daytime temperatures up to 43 Celsius with 80 percent humidity while Thatta and Sujawal may feel the searing weather with a maximum 44 Celsius till June 1.

In the last 24 hours: Very hot weather prevailed over most parts of the country, scorching Jacobabad with a maximum 52 Celsius, followed by Dadu, Larkana and Mohenjodaro 51 Celsius, each.

The heatwave seared Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khanpur, Bhakkar and Khairpur 50 Celsius, each. Similarly, mercury scaled up to 49 Celsius, each in Bahawalnagar, Rohri and Padidan.

