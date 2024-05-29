NAO amendment case verdict: SC to take up plea of govt today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court larger bench will take up Intra-Court Appeal (ICA) of the federation against SC majority judgment on amendments in National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 tomorrow (Thursday).

A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Aminud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi will hear the ICA and the petitions of some individuals, whose applications have been pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A three-judge bench, headed by former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on September 15, 2023, on the petition of Imran Khan against the amendments in NAO, by a majority of 2:1 declared the amendments null and void and ordered the reopening of all corruption cases worth less than Rs500 million that were previously closed against political leaders from various parties and public office holders.

The founder Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on May 22 through Adiala Jail authorities wrote a letter to the Supreme Court to argue the NAB amendments case himself.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had filed a petition before the Supreme Court requesting for live streaming of proceedings of ICA and the petitions. The KP government stated that the apex court and TV channels live-streamed the first hearing of the ICA, but did not air the previous hearing.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder Imran Khan attended the last hearing via video link from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

