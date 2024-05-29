Coalition govt working day in, day out to overcome challenges: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that Pakistan is destined to come out of prevailing situation and would move forward to get a dignified status in the comity of nations.

“The coalition government in centre comprising PML-N, PPP, PML-Q, MQM and others is working day and night to overcome all the challenges,” the premier said while addressing the PML-N general council meeting here on Tuesday.

The PML-N general council, which was attended by the party leaders from all the provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, ratified the unopposed election of the former PM Nawaz Sharif as the party president.

While addressing the PML-N general council, PM Shehbaz reposed his trust in the newly-elected president and said he has now returned the responsibility to Nawaz, which was entrusted to him years back.

It may be noted that Nawaz Sharif had

lost both the prime minister’s office and the presidency of his party on July 28, 2017, as a result of the Panama Papers ruling.

Shehbaz said, “I believe that if we work day and night, under Nawaz Sharif’s guidance, Pakistan will come out of the crises and it will become the same Pakistan that Nawaz Sharif left in 2017.”

Shehbaz said people who despised the three-time prime minister had him removed from office under a made-up case, which was first Panama and then “aqama”.

“But today, under Nawaz’s leadership, we are working in Punjab and the federation.”

Shehbaz claimed that the 2018 elections were forcefully snatched from the PML-N president.

Calling on the judiciary, Shehbaz said, “You are Pakistanis, you are judges; if development does not return to Pakistan, then there will be no judges, no politicians, and no one else. Do you want this? I believe that most of these judges are Pakistanis and think about Pakistan’s development, but someone, helping the PTI founder.”

When Nawaz was under trial, Shehbaz said, he would not get bail in his cases. “But today, there are discussions about how he [Imran] can be sent out on bail and his cases dismissed,” he added.

The PM slammed Imran and said all “of your conspiracies” will be foiled. He also lamented that the PTI founder for “running campaigns” against the family members of army personnel.

Shehbaz said his brother was disqualified in bogus and baseless cases, adding that even his opponents were forced to admit the injustice with the elder Sharif. He blamed the PTI founder Imran Khan of being behind the alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections, saying that “Nawaz’s winning election was turned into a defeat.”

Earlier, the PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal presented a resolution reposing full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, authorising him to announce other party office bearers.

The general council through the resolution demanded that conspirators and facilitators of dethroning of Nawaz Sharif’s government be brought to justice. It also supported the federal and Punjab governments for taking steps for the wellbeing of people by checking inflation and launching public welfare projects.

The PML-N general council also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir and demanded steps to put an end to injustices and oppression on them.

