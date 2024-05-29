NDMA warns public against fake website

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned the public to be aware of a website titled, “Federal Emergency Response Unit-Pakistan (FERU)”, saying the website was falsely representing the organisation.

In a warning issued here on Tuesday, the Authority said the website has been unlawfully advertising job vacancies and soliciting application processing fees.

It advised public to exercise due diligence and verify the legitimacy of any employment offers through NDMA’s official website and other contact channels.

On the other hand, amid the ongoing intense heatwave, the NDMA, inline with the Pakistan Metreological Department (PMD)’s weather forecast has predicted of rainfall starting from today (May 28) until June 1.

According to the NDMA, the northern areas are likely to receive rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, and there is a possibility of landslides disrupting roadways and traffic in hilly regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“The likelihood of floods in the local waterways and channels is heightened due to the anticipated rainfall in the elevated zones,” the spokesperson mentioned, noting that the relevant local agencies are on high alert to manage the potential floods and landslides.

Furthermore, the district authorities have received instructions to relocate individuals from informal settlements to more secure locations.

“The wind may cause harm to agricultural fields, power lines, and various infrastructures,” he expressed.

In addition, a weather expert informed a local news channel on Monday that there’s a chance of precipitation in certain northern parts of the country from today until June 1.

The forecast anticipates a storm hitting Karachi, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, and Hyderabad between May 30 and 31, the analyst added, mentioning that gusty, warm, and arid winds are expected to sweep in from the northwest at speeds ranging from 25 to 40 kilometres per hour.

According to the Met Department, rain is expected in upper areas, including Zhob, Barkhan, and Balochistan from May 27 to 29, while Chitral, Dir, Peshawar, and other districts can expect rain from May 28 to June 1.

Even cities like Murree, Galiyat, and Rawalpindi are likely to receive some showers, bringing down the temperature and providing a welcome break from the heat.

