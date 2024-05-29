May 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 28, 2024) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 29, 2024)...
==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         49-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            45-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        44-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           51-26 (°C) 00-00 (%)        49-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        49-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      35-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        34-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar          42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            33-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        33-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            50-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        49-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:16 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:41 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

