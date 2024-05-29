Pakistan Print 2024-05-29
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Tuesday (May 28, 2024) and the forecast for Wednesday (May 29, 2024)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 49-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 45-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 51-26 (°C) 00-00 (%) 49-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 49-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 35-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-20 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 33-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-14 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 50-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:16 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
