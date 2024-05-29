WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 28, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-May-24 23-May-24 22-May-24 21-May-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104303 0.104269 0.104343 0.104259 Euro 0.81913 0.819887 0.818108 0.819908 Japanese yen 0.00481094 0.00481746 0.004834 0.00482392 U.K. pound 0.961307 0.961256 0.961145 0.959717 U.S. dollar 0.755655 0.755378 0.755409 0.754702 Algerian dinar 0.00561644 0.00561609 0.0056229 0.00561885 Australian dollar 0.498732 0.500136 0.50416 0.502481 Botswana pula 0.0555406 0.0556714 0.0560513 0.0558479 Brazilian real 0.146723 0.146855 0.146693 0.147891 Brunei dollar 0.558792 0.559498 0.559785 Canadian dollar 0.552662 0.55129 0.552442 0.552936 Chilean peso 0.00083135 0.00083498 0.0008518 Czech koruna 0.0331326 0.0331379 0.0330522 0.0332219 Danish krone 0.109786 0.109868 0.109642 0.109882 Indian rupee 0.00909093 0.0090762 0.00905337 Israeli New Shekel 0.205732 0.205713 0.205609 0.205529 Korean won 0.0005538 0.00055416 0.0005537 0.00055648 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46132 2.46222 2.45992 Malaysian ringgit 0.16013 0.16019 0.160866 Mauritian rupee 0.0162491 0.0162695 0.0163135 0.0162812 Mexican peso 0.0452426 0.0452471 0.0453958 0.0454262 New Zealand dollar 0.460572 0.461574 0.463255 0.460255 Norwegian krone 0.0711922 0.0706181 0.0707856 Omani rial 1.96457 1.96465 1.96281 Peruvian sol 0.202588 0.202081 0.202251 0.20255 Philippine peso 0.0129804 0.0129873 0.0129976 0.0130655 Polish zloty 0.191908 0.19175 0.192495 0.192649 Qatari riyal 0.207521 0.20753 0.207336 Russian ruble 0.008424 0.00836997 0.0083759 0.00834772 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201434 0.201442 0.201254 Singapore dollar 0.558792 0.559498 0.559785 South African rand 0.0410267 0.0411271 0.0415354 0.0414783 Swedish krona 0.0706208 0.0707257 0.0703295 0.0707977 Swiss franc 0.826033 0.826815 0.826487 0.829799 Thai baht 0.0205811 0.0206777 0.0208096 Trinidadian dollar 0.111787 0.111914 0.111823 0.111857 U.A.E. dirham 0.205685 0.205693 0.205501 Uruguayan peso 0.019604 0.0196314 0.0196384 0.0197127 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

