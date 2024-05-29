WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 28, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-May-24 23-May-24 22-May-24 21-May-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104303 0.104269 0.104343 0.104259
Euro 0.81913 0.819887 0.818108 0.819908
Japanese yen 0.00481094 0.00481746 0.004834 0.00482392
U.K. pound 0.961307 0.961256 0.961145 0.959717
U.S. dollar 0.755655 0.755378 0.755409 0.754702
Algerian dinar 0.00561644 0.00561609 0.0056229 0.00561885
Australian dollar 0.498732 0.500136 0.50416 0.502481
Botswana pula 0.0555406 0.0556714 0.0560513 0.0558479
Brazilian real 0.146723 0.146855 0.146693 0.147891
Brunei dollar 0.558792 0.559498 0.559785
Canadian dollar 0.552662 0.55129 0.552442 0.552936
Chilean peso 0.00083135 0.00083498 0.0008518
Czech koruna 0.0331326 0.0331379 0.0330522 0.0332219
Danish krone 0.109786 0.109868 0.109642 0.109882
Indian rupee 0.00909093 0.0090762 0.00905337
Israeli New Shekel 0.205732 0.205713 0.205609 0.205529
Korean won 0.0005538 0.00055416 0.0005537 0.00055648
Kuwaiti dinar 2.46132 2.46222 2.45992
Malaysian ringgit 0.16013 0.16019 0.160866
Mauritian rupee 0.0162491 0.0162695 0.0163135 0.0162812
Mexican peso 0.0452426 0.0452471 0.0453958 0.0454262
New Zealand dollar 0.460572 0.461574 0.463255 0.460255
Norwegian krone 0.0711922 0.0706181 0.0707856
Omani rial 1.96457 1.96465 1.96281
Peruvian sol 0.202588 0.202081 0.202251 0.20255
Philippine peso 0.0129804 0.0129873 0.0129976 0.0130655
Polish zloty 0.191908 0.19175 0.192495 0.192649
Qatari riyal 0.207521 0.20753 0.207336
Russian ruble 0.008424 0.00836997 0.0083759 0.00834772
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201434 0.201442 0.201254
Singapore dollar 0.558792 0.559498 0.559785
South African rand 0.0410267 0.0411271 0.0415354 0.0414783
Swedish krona 0.0706208 0.0707257 0.0703295 0.0707977
Swiss franc 0.826033 0.826815 0.826487 0.829799
Thai baht 0.0205811 0.0206777 0.0208096
Trinidadian dollar 0.111787 0.111914 0.111823 0.111857
U.A.E. dirham 0.205685 0.205693 0.205501
Uruguayan peso 0.019604 0.0196314 0.0196384 0.0197127
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
