HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday morning as traders stepped back after the previous day’s rally, with focus on the release of key US inflation data due this week.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 13.34 points, to 18,814.01.

Hong Kong stocks flat at open

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.05 percent, or 1.65 points, to 3,122.39, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.25 percent, or 4.43 points, to 1,743.40.