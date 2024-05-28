May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from May 27, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 28 May, 2024 08:32am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Farmers propose ‘fixed tax regime’ for agri sector

Read here for details.

  • ‘Liquidity crisis’: EPTL urges CPPA-G to clear overdue receivables

Read here for details.

  • 7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • ‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

Read here for details.

  • US ambassador Blome reiterates support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda

Read here for details.

  • Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

US iterates support to reform plan

All set to dispatch high-level trade team to Iran

ECC allows SNGPL-based fertiliser plants to operate at Rs1,597/MMBTU

‘NAB ends probes’: NCPL demands PD pay Rs8.35bn withheld amount

Hydropower projects: PM tells MoC, MoF and PD to sort out ‘issues’ with Korean cos

Centre, KP agree to resolve electricity issues

Foreign investors: Jul-Apr profit repatriation up 250pc

PM forms body on additional utility-scale renewable energy power project

Upcoming budget: FBR to issue new rules to process pending refund applications

Power supply to theft-free areas: KP govt, PD agree to reach formal agreement

Read more stories