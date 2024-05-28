Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Farmers propose ‘fixed tax regime’ for agri sector

‘Liquidity crisis’: EPTL urges CPPA-G to clear overdue receivables

7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

US ambassador Blome reiterates support for Pakistan’s economic reform agenda

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

