Youm-e-Takbeer: Public holiday today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared 28th May 2024 (Youm-e-Takbeer) as a public holiday throughout the country.
The Cabinet Division in a press release said that in modification of Cabinet Division’s circular No 10-02/2023-Min-II dated 20th December 2023 regarding public and optional holidays for the year 2024, the prime minister has been pleased to declare 28th May 2024 as a public holiday throughout the country.
This press release is for wide publicity through all major English and Urdu dailies and electronic media, the Cabinet Division added.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments