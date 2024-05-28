May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Youm-e-Takbeer: Public holiday today

Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared 28th May 2024 (Youm-e-Takbeer) as a public holiday throughout the country.

The Cabinet Division in a press release said that in modification of Cabinet Division’s circular No 10-02/2023-Min-II dated 20th December 2023 regarding public and optional holidays for the year 2024, the prime minister has been pleased to declare 28th May 2024 as a public holiday throughout the country.

This press release is for wide publicity through all major English and Urdu dailies and electronic media, the Cabinet Division added.

