Population welfare: UNFPA, Punjab govt agree to collaborate

LAHORE: A delegation from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the World Bank, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in a meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif agreed on collaboration to achieve population welfare objectives.

During the meeting, a review of aligning resources for achieving family planning program goals was conducted. Recommendations and suggestions were also discussed for improving service delivery in the health and population welfare departments.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on the need for effective and sustainable policy implementation.

The delegation appreciated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's vision for public welfare and expressed the commitment to continue collaborations with the Punjab government.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted the importance of focusing on women's empowerment for progress and prosperity and stressed the need to empower women in social and household matters. She also mentioned the establishment of basic health units throughout the province for the health of mothers and children.

The health and population welfare departments are jointly working to achieve the objectives, she concluded.

The delegation included senior health specialist Mano Bhattacharya from the World Bank, Dr. Sarah Shahzad, Health Adviser at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Dr. Luay Shabaneh, from UNFPA Pakistan, Provincial Spokesperson Tania Durani from UNFPA, Program Analyst Husna Cheema, and Program Associate Momina Asad.

Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and others were also present.

