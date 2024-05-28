Positive trajectory in bilateral relations: Pakistan, Hungary agree to work together

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Hungary have agreed to work together for exploring new areas of cooperation in bilateral relations.

The understanding was reached in 6th Round of Pakistan-Hungary Bilateral Political Consultations held in Budapest on Monday.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan led the Pakistan delegation and Deputy State Secretary Ambassador Lazlo Varadi led the Hungarian side.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and discussed regional and global developments.

They agreed to work together on maintaining a positive trajectory in bilateral relations and explore new areas of cooperation.

In Budapest, it added that Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan also met the State Secretary for Security Policy and Energy Security, Petar Szataray and Deputy State Secretary for International Cooperation, Atilla Hidegh.

