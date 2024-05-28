’Rigging’ in PP-32: ECP set to hear Elahi’s plea today

ISLAMABAD: The poll organisation is scheduled to hear tomorrow (Wednesday) the petition of President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi seeking nullification of, and re-polling in, Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-32 Gujrat over alleged rigging in the last month’s by-election that the elder Elahi lost to his nephew Musa Elahi, when the PTI stalwart was in jail.

The PTI leader has moved the petition to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PP-32 by-election result under Sections 8 and 9 of the Elections Act 2017, according to the cause list of the case issued by the ECP.

Section 8 (a) of the Elections Act 2017 empowers the ECP to stop the polls at one or more polling stations at any stage of the election “if it is convinced that it shall not be able to ensure the conduct of the election justly, fairly and in accordance with law due to large scale malpractices, including coercion, intimidation and pressures, prevailing at the election.”

Section 9(1) of the same law empowers the poll body to nullify the election result and order re-polling in any constituency if the ECP is satisfied that grave irregularities are committed in the related election or turnout of women voters is less than 10 percent of the total votes polled in that constituency.

Elahi, in his petition, has taken the plea that women voter turnout of less than 10 percent was recorded at 18 polling stations of PP-32 in April 21 by-election. He has also alleged in the petition that the entire PP-32 was rigged during the by-election.

The elder Elahi earlier contested the February 8 general elections from jail against Salik Hussain from Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q). Elahi’s wife Qaisara Elahi was PTI-backed candidate for National Assembly’s seat NA-64 Gujrat against Hussain in general elections. Both lost to Hussain, their nephew, amidst allegations of rigging.

Hussain retained NA-64 seat and vacated PP-32 that Musa, also from PML-Q, won in April 21 by-elections.

