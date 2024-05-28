Nawaz set to become PML-N president

LAHORE: The general council of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is all set to re-elect the former PM Nawaz Sharif as the PML-N president on Tuesday (today).

His election will be made in the meeting of the PML-N general council, which is scheduled to be held in Lahore. This meeting coincides with the celebration of 26 years of Pakistan becoming a nuclear power.

Nawaz will take over the party presidency from his younger brother Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, six years after the Supreme Court disqualified him.

A PML-N spokesperson said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified in 2017 through a conspiracy. Now it’s time that Nawaz Sharif assumes the office of the party president and leads the party to new heights of popularity.

PML-N leader Bilal Yaseen said the PML-N has strong roots among the masses and steps taken by the PML-N government during short span are yielding positive results extending relief to the masses.

Moreover, Youm-e-Takbeer marking the 26th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests, is being marked on Tuesday (today) with a resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty with unity.

It was May 28, 1998 that led to achievement of invincible defence capabilities and ensured regional stability through power equilibrium.

To mark the day, different events will be held across the country.

On May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear nation of the world and the first Muslim state having the nuclear arsenal in its defence stockpile to exercise maximum deterrence for peaceful purposes.

Resisting the mounting external pressures, the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif went for the bold decision to test the Pakistani nukes and thus balancing the strategic slanting power in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024