May 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-28

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 27, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 28 May, 2024 05:30am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 27, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 75,517.49
High:                      76,187.45
Low:                       75,485.62
Net Change:                   465.55
Volume (000):                195,297
Value (000):               9,620,836
Makt Cap (000)         2,372,732,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,530.79
NET CH                     (+) 58.75
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,472.42
NET CH                     (-) 85.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,381.01
NET CH                     (-) 54.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,647.02
NET CH                    (-) 218.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,790.07
NET CH                     (-) 66.13
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,017.56
NET CH                     (+) 23.31
------------------------------------
As on:                  27- MAY-2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

Comments

200 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

US iterates support to reform plan

All set to dispatch high-level trade team to Iran

ECC allows SNGPL-based fertiliser plants to operate at Rs1,597/MMBTU

‘NAB ends probes’: NCPL demands PD pay Rs8.35bn withheld amount

Hydropower projects: PM tells MoC, MoF and PD to sort out ‘issues’ with Korean cos

Centre, KP agree to resolve electricity issues

Foreign investors: Jul-Apr profit repatriation up 250pc

PM forms body on additional utility-scale renewable energy power project

Upcoming budget: FBR to issue new rules to process pending refund applications

Power supply to theft-free areas: KP govt, PD agree to reach formal agreement

Read more stories