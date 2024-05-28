KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 27, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 75,517.49 High: 76,187.45 Low: 75,485.62 Net Change: 465.55 Volume (000): 195,297 Value (000): 9,620,836 Makt Cap (000) 2,372,732,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,530.79 NET CH (+) 58.75 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,472.42 NET CH (-) 85.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,381.01 NET CH (-) 54.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,647.02 NET CH (-) 218.26 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,790.07 NET CH (-) 66.13 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,017.56 NET CH (+) 23.31 ------------------------------------ As on: 27- MAY-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024