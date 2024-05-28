Markets Print 2024-05-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (May 27, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 75,517.49
High: 76,187.45
Low: 75,485.62
Net Change: 465.55
Volume (000): 195,297
Value (000): 9,620,836
Makt Cap (000) 2,372,732,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,530.79
NET CH (+) 58.75
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,472.42
NET CH (-) 85.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,381.01
NET CH (-) 54.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,647.02
NET CH (-) 218.26
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,790.07
NET CH (-) 66.13
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,017.56
NET CH (+) 23.31
------------------------------------
As on: 27- MAY-2024
====================================
