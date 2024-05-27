May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Playing with Mbappe would be ‘really nice’: Madrid’s Bellingham

AFP Published 27 May, 2024 07:15pm

MADRID: Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham said Monday it would be “really nice” to play with Kylian Mbappe next season.

The France captain is expected to join Los Blancos at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain contract this summer.

Mbappe could form an all-star attack alongside Vinicius Junior, with Madrid’s top goalscorer this season, Bellingham, offering support.

“I don’t pick the team and I certainly don’t make the transfers, but Kylian Mbappe, what a player, who wouldn’t want to play with someone as good as him?”, Bellingham told reporters at a media day before the Champions League final on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe glad to leave PSG on winning note

“I don’t want to put any more pressure on the situation, I know for him it’s probably difficult having everyone always talking about him, but it would be really nice.”

Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley aiming to win the competition for a record-extending 15th time.

Lifting the Champions League trophy is one of the challenges Mbappe, 25, has on his to-do list.

Mbappe led PSG to the French Cup last weekend in his final match for the Ligue 1 champions and said his next destination will be revealed soon.

“All I wanted was to end things well with my club, with a trophy. I think there is a time for everything and I will announce my future club in good time,” said Mbappe.

“I think it will be in a few days so there is no problem.

“I don’t know when yet. There are still some details (to be sorted out) but the most important thing was to finish on a high here.”

Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe PSG Champions League Jude Bellingham

Comments

200 characters

Playing with Mbappe would be ‘really nice’: Madrid’s Bellingham

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes 466 points lower

Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

In Mohenjo Daro, temperatures cross 52 C in heatwave

7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Oil edges higher ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Gold prices reverse losing trend, gain Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Read more stories