May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain pledges 1 billion in military aid to Kyiv as Zelensky visits

AFP Published May 27, 2024 Updated May 27, 2024 07:31pm
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez upon his arrival at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid on May 27, 2024. Photo: AFP
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez upon his arrival at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid on May 27, 2024. Photo: AFP

MADRID: Spain on Monday pledged one billion euros in military aid to Ukraine as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security deal in Madrid.

The deal “includes a commitment for one billion euros in military aid for 2024,” Sanchez told a joint news conference

“It will allow Ukraine to boost its capabilities including its essential air defence systems to protect its civilians, cities and infrastructure which are still suffering indiscriminate attacks as seen this weekend in Kharkiv,” he said, referring to a Russian strike on the northeastern city that killed at least 16 people.

Zelensky invites Biden and Xi to attend Ukraine peace summit

Zelensky’s visit comes as Ukraine has been battling a Russian ground offensive in the Kharkiv region which began on May 10 in Moscow’s biggest territorial advance in 18 months.

With the Russian assault now in its third year, Ukraine has been pleading for more weapons for its outgunned and outnumbered troops, notably seeking help to address its lack of air defence systems.

According to El Pais newspaper, the deal would include new Patriot missiles and Leopard tanks.

Zelensky has already signed bilateral security agreements with several countries including France, Germany and the UK.

Sanchez said the security agreement would cover a range of a different issues.

“The agreement is based on a comprehensive overview of security and covers various areas such as military, humanitarian and financial support, as well as collaboration between Spanish and Ukrainian defence industries, as well as help with reconstruction and de-mining among other things,” he said.

Until now, Madrid has only provided limited military aid to Kyiv.

According to the Kiel Institute – which tracks weapons pledged and delivered to Ukraine since the Russian invasion – Spain has so far committed 330 million euros in military aid, making it a small contributor on a European level.

By comparison, Berlin, Paris and Rome have committed 18.61 billion, 5.65 billion and 1.0 billion euros respectively, while London’s contribution stands at 9.22 billion, the figures show.

In April, Spain pledged to send an unspecified number of Patriot air defence missile systems to Ukraine. It has also sent 10 Leopard tanks.

Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

Spain pledges 1 billion in military aid to Kyiv as Zelensky visits

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 closes 466 points lower

Youm-e-Takbeer: PM Shehbaz announces public holiday on May 28

In Mohenjo Daro, temperatures cross 52 C in heatwave

7 soldiers martyred, 23 terrorists killed in separate operations: ISPR

Oil edges higher ahead of inflation data after downbeat week

‘Good day for Pakistan’: Energy minister says deal reached with KP to address power woes, theft

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Gold prices reverse losing trend, gain Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Read more stories