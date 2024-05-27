May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble climbs to near four-month high past 89 vs dollar

Reuters Published 27 May, 2024 12:56pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble firmed to a near four-month high past 89 to the dollar on Monday.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.60% higher at 88.97 to the dollar, its strongest point since Jan. 30.

Against the euro, the rouble rose 0.69% to 96.63 and gained 0.52% to 12.22 against the yuan.

Russian rouble firms to strongest since early March against US dollar

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, rose 0.1% to $82.22 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes fell.

The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 0.03% to 1,195.17.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 0.55% to 3,377.84.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

