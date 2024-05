HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks barely moved at the open on Monday after last week’s poor showing, with traders looking ahead to the release of key US inflation data later in the week.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 2.92 points to 18,606.02.

Hong Kong stocks extend losses at open

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 percent, or 5.27 points, to 3,094.14, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.14 percent, or 2.45 points, to 1,737.25.