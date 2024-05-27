May 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open slightly higher

Reuters Published 27 May, 2024 10:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares are likely to inch higher at the open on Monday, building on their gains from last week and tracking the rise in the Asian peers.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 23,038 points as of 8.03 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open slightly higher than its Friday’s close of 22,957.10.

The Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.2% and 2.02%, respectively last week, which was the most since early February, due to gains in financials and metal stocks.

Asian shares edged higher on the day as investors braced for a busy week of data which culminates in a key US inflation report that could set the stage for a cut in interest rates there, albeit not for a few months yet.

Indian blue-chips post best week in nearly three months, led by financials, metals

“Looking ahead to the coming week, attention will remain on (the national general) elections, global cues and the final phase of the earnings season,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president at Religare Broking.

Foreign investors sold shares worth 9.45 billion rupees ($113.7 million) on a net basis on Friday, while domestic institutional investors bought 23.20 billion rupees in stocks.

Indian shares asian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open slightly higher

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Selling pressure seen at PSX, KSE-100 down over 200 points

Public assets: Ministry seeks data to share it with IMF

Previous flawed decisions hampering improvement in power sector?

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 35 in Rafah, Gaza authorities say

Oil prices steady as markets turn focus to OPEC+ meeting

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax rises nearly 800%, clocks in at Rs2.33bn

Malik Riaz says has refused to become ‘pawn’

Cabinet approves rules for speedy disposal of tax cases

Gandapur apprises Naqvi, Leghari about issues facing his province

Read more stories