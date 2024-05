BEIJING: An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude struck Muli county in China’s Sichuan province, according to China Earthquake Networks Center on Monday.

The quake hit at 11:07 a.m. (0307 GMT) in Muli county, Liangshan prefecture in Sichuan with an epicenter depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), the center said on its official Weibo social media account.