PRA to bring unregistered architect firms into tax net

LAHORE: The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has launched an initiative to bring unregistered architect firms in Lahore into the tax net. Following directives from PRA Commissioner Misbah Nawaz, meetings with representatives of these firms have begun.

Enforcement officers, in collaboration with the Institute of Architects Pakistan, held a Zoom meeting attended by Chairman of the Board of Architect Education Umar Saeed and other executive members. Approximately 40 architects participated in the session.

During the meeting, detailed information was provided about responsibilities under service tax laws. Additionally, guidance was offered to unregistered architects on the registration process and timely submission of tax returns.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024