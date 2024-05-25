PSX introduces ‘text-to-speech’ feature on its website

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the launch of its new ‘Text-to-Speech’ feature on its website, specifically tailored for the blogs and articles section. This audio enhancement aims to significantly improve accessibility and convenience for users browsing specific content available on PSX website.

The ‘Text-to-Speech’ functionality proves especially valuable for those individuals who prefer listening to content rather than reading. Additionally, this service caters to those of PSX’s patrons facing visual impairment, reading difficulties, or those who prefer to do multitasking and would simply want to listen to content on the go.

The audio player is embedded in the various blogs and articles available on the PSX website for a smooth listening experience. This audio feature offers customisable options such as playback speed adjustment and effortless navigation.

Commenting on the launch of the ‘Text-to-Speech’ facility Farrukh H Khan, PSX MD and CEO expressed his enthusiasm “We are delighted to introduce the Text-to-Speech facility enhancing accessibility for all PSX website users, specifically those who access the blogs and articles section of the website.

his service enables seamless consumption of content through the embedded audio player. It underscores PSX’s commitment to leveraging technology for the benefit of our valued stakeholders, customers and website users.

Moreover, it is a reflection of our dedication to promoting investor education and awareness, catering to diverse preferences and needs, including visual impairments or reading disabilities. This aligns well with PSX’s responsibility towards adopting and reporting on ESG standards including the component of diversity and inclusivity.”

