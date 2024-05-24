AIRLINK 75.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
BOP 4.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
DFML 42.19 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (5.48%)
DGKC 87.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.81%)
FCCL 21.63 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.26%)
FFBL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
FFL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.44%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HBL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.65%)
HUBC 139.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.14%)
HUMNL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.77%)
KEL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.89%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.94%)
MLCF 38.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.56%)
OGDC 141.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
PIAA 21.95 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.14%)
PIBTL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.74%)
PPL 124.60 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.96%)
PRL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.71%)
PTC 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
SEARL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.22%)
SNGP 68.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.25%)
SSGC 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
TPLP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.53%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.07%)
BR100 7,903 Increased By 66 (0.84%)
BR30 25,719 Increased By 267.2 (1.05%)
KSE100 75,583 Increased By 469 (0.62%)
KSE30 24,315 Increased By 200.7 (0.83%)
Markets Print 2024-05-24

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (May 23, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2024 06:27am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Thursday (May 23, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      14000-14100
Gur                        18000-20000
Shakar                     17000-21000
Ghee (16 kg)                 6900-7400
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          26000-29000
Dal Mong (Washed)          27000-29000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-47000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-50000
Dal Mash (Washed)          50000-56000
Dal Masoor (Local)         35000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         29000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       27000-28000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-34000
Gram White                 28000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-23000
Dal Chana (Thin)           20000-22000
Dal Chana (Thick)          22500-23500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        33000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-31000
Kainat 1121                29000-35000
Rice Basmati (386)         20000-22000
Basmati broken             16000-20000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

