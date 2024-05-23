AIRLINK 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
BOP 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.52%)
DFML 39.94 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.94%)
DGKC 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.51%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
FFBL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HBL 113.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 137.12 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.68%)
HUMNL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.79%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (10.62%)
KOSM 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.38%)
MLCF 37.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
OGDC 139.35 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (2.31%)
PAEL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.99%)
PIAA 20.68 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (7.48%)
PIBTL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.79%)
PPL 122.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
PTC 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.93%)
SEARL 59.05 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (3.2%)
SNGP 68.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.48%)
SSGC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TELE 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 64.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.89%)
UNITY 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.67%)
BR100 7,836 Increased By 25.3 (0.32%)
BR30 25,446 Increased By 295.9 (1.18%)
KSE100 75,096 Increased By 139.5 (0.19%)
KSE30 24,105 Increased By 21.4 (0.09%)
May 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump

Reuters Published 23 May, 2024 12:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that she will vote for Donald Trump in the November election, despite lobbing harsh criticisms at her former rival for months on the campaign trail.

There has been immense speculation on who will receive the votes of Haley’s supporters in the Nov. 5 general election rematch between Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden.

While Haley dropped her bid for the Republican presidential nomination in March, her name has remained on the ballot and she still routinely wins well over 10% of the vote in state-run primary contests despite no longer campaigning.

Many of those votes are cast by Republicans and independents dissatisfied with Trump, and some Democrats have begun courting their support.

Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations for two years when Trump was in office, never seriously challenged the former president for the nomination, winning only one state and the District of Columbia before ending her campaign.

But her fierce attacks on his character and competence in the final months of her campaign made Haley the standard bearer for the dwindling anti-Trump wing of the Republican Party.

“Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times. But Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump,” Haley told an audience during a question-and-answer session on Wednesday at the Washington-based Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank.

The comments followed a speech on foreign policy, and the event marked Haley’s first public appearance since dropping out.

When she ended her campaign, she did not endorse Trump, and she still has not formally done so.

In the past, she has called on Trump to reach out to her supporters and earn their votes - comments she repeated on Wednesday.

Nikki Haley ends US presidential election campaign

“Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me and not assume that they’re just going to be with him,” Haley said.

Trump’s campaign has generally dismissed those calls, alleging that Haley’s supporters tend to vote for Democrats, even as many are registered Republicans.

Donald Trump White House United Nations General Assembly Nikki Haley

Comments

200 characters

Former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump

Bidding process for PIA to be aired live: Aleem

Intra-day update: rupee registers some gain against US dollar

Mid-year review: 77pc borrowing for financing fiscal deficit thru domestic sources: MoF

Thousands bid farewell to Iran’s Raisi ahead of burial

FBR to issue uniform tax recovery rules in budget

Oil prices fall for fourth straight day as US rate hike prospects emerge

No super tax payable on income falling under FTR: Karachi ATIR

Govt, World Bank working on new CPF programme

Terror attack near Besham: Govt to pay $2.5m compensation to Chinese nationals’ heirs

Govt raises Rs97bn via auction for PIBs

Read more stories