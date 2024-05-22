AIRLINK 74.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.55%)
BOP 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.02%)
DGKC 85.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.67%)
FCCL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.25%)
FFBL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
FFL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
GGL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.33%)
HBL 113.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.74%)
HUBC 136.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.1%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.07%)
KOSM 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.32%)
MLCF 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.25%)
OGDC 136.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
PAEL 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.1%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.05%)
PPL 121.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
PRL 26.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.05%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
SEARL 57.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.47%)
SNGP 67.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-2.85%)
SSGC 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
TRG 63.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.07%)
UNITY 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,838 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 25,221 Decreased By -115.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 75,175 Decreased By -32.1 (-0.04%)
KSE30 24,145 Increased By 2.1 (0.01%)
Markets

Gold prices hold steady on Fed rate outlook

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 10:21am

Gold prices were steady on Wednesday and hovered above key $2,400 level touched earlier this week, supported by safe-haven buying and the prospect of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve later this year.

Gold prices fall

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold held its ground at $2,422.45 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of 2,449.89 on Monday.

  • US gold futures were steady at $2,426.00.

  • Recent data suggested that US inflation resumed its downward trend, but several Fed policymakers remained cautious on cutting rates too soon and ruled out the need for a hike.

  • Fed policymakers said the US central bank should wait several more months to ensure that inflation really is back on track to its 2% target before cutting interest rates.

  • Bullion is known as an inflation hedge, but higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

  • US households continued to feel pinched by inflation in late 2023 even as price pressures ebbed with most Americans saying their financial situation had changed little in the last year.

  • The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting, expected at 1800 GMT, could offer more insights into the timing of widely expected interest rate cuts.

  • The Shanghai Futures Exchange will raise the trading limit and margin requirements for gold and silver futures contracts from May 23.

  • Emboldened by China’s latest measures and pledges to fix the weakest parts of its struggling economy, domestic investors are scooping up shares in a cheap stock market, while most foreign investors are hopeful but taking it slow.

  • Elsewhere, Israel urged “nations of the civilised world” to oppose the International Criminal Court prosecutor’s request for arrest warrants against its leaders, and to declare they would ignore the warrants.

  • Spot silver rose 0.4% to $32.08 per ounce, platinum was up 0.4% at $1,050.50 and palladium was flat at $1,025.75.

Gold Spot gold bullion

