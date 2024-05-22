Gold prices fall

KARACHI: The local gold market on Tuesday lost its momentum on the falling world bullion value, which is now hovering near $2400 an ounce, traders said.

The yellow metal prices reduced by Rs1900 and Rs1630, going back to Rs248500 per tola and Rs213048 per 10 grams, respectively.

On the world market, gold prices declined by $21 to settle for $2418 per ounce while silver was traded for $32 an ounce, traders added.

The local silver prices remained steady at Rs2850 per tola and Rs2443.41 per 10 grams, traders said.

