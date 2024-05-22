AIRLINK 74.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.74%)
BOP 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.6%)
CNERGY 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
DFML 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
DGKC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
FCCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.08%)
HBL 113.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUBC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.12%)
HUMNL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.35%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.86%)
KOSM 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
MLCF 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
OGDC 136.25 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.04%)
PAEL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
PIAA 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-7.5%)
PIBTL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PPL 121.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.06%)
PRL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.35%)
PTC 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.98%)
SEARL 57.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.47%)
SNGP 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.46%)
SSGC 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TRG 63.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.77%)
UNITY 26.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.88%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,847 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,258 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 75,279 Increased By 72.7 (0.1%)
KSE30 24,169 Increased By 26.6 (0.11%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields flattish as traders eye fresh triggers

Reuters Published 22 May, 2024 10:18am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged on Wednesday, as traders awaited fresh cues including the government’s next steps to infuse liquidity in the banking system, after three attempts to buy back securities received lukewarm interest.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield was at 7.0294% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close of 7.0351%, while the 7.18% 2033 bond yield was at 7.0727%, after ending at 7.0783% on Tuesday.

“At the current levels, there is hardly any room to add bullish bets, and hence we could see some sideway trades, with focus on what the government can do now to make use of the excess cash that it has,” a trader with a private bank said.

The government’s third consecutive attempt to infuse liquidity was undersubscribed on Tuesday.

The government has bought back securities totalling about 178.5 billion rupees ($2.15 billion) in May, against a targeted quantum of 1.60 trillion rupees. The government is open to buying back more bonds and cut borrowings through Treasury bills as part of its short-term cash management, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Two other sources said spending was likely to remain slow until about August, when the new government settles in. The government has already slashed the supply of T-bills by 600 billion rupees till end of June.

India bond yields seen easing as government cuts T-bill supply

The government’s cash position is set to further improve as the central bank will transfer dividend after the end of its board meeting on Wednesday.

Traders expect the central bank to transfer around 750 billion rupees to over 1 trillion rupees as dividend.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US bond yield stayed above 4.40%, as investors waited for the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting due later in the day for fresh clues on interest rates.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields flattish as traders eye fresh triggers

Intra-day update: rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Tens of thousands gather for Raisi funeral procession in Tehran

ISPR says security forces killed 29 terrorists in April

FM Dar forms fact-finding committee to probe Bishkek mob attacks

PABC says ongoing security issues at Chaman denting revenue

Israeli forces raze parts of Gaza’s Jabalia, hit Rafah with airstrikes

Oil slips for third day on likely ‘higher for longer’ US rates

Israel revokes order to cut AP live Gaza video feed

Federal Budget: PM pledges more facilities for investors

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 9 Discos

Read more stories