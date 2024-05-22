Gilani visits Iran embassy to offer condolence

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani visited the Embassy of Iran on Tuesday to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Iranian President, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister and others in the helicopter accident in Iran.

The acting president expressed deep grief on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, saying that the whole nation was saddened and shared the grief of the Iranian brothers and sisters. He termed the tragic death of the Iranian President as a great loss for the Islamic world. He highlighted that President Raisi was a noble soul, a scholar and a great friend of Pakistan and that the Muslim Ummah lost a great leader.

Talking to the Iranian Ambassador, Reza Amiri Moghadam, the acting president said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed excellent relations based on historical, cultural, and literary linkages. He remarked that both countries needed to promote people-to-people contacts and parliamentary exchanges to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.

The ambassador of Iran said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed excellent relations and promotion of ties with Pakistan was a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy. He informed that the Supreme Leader of Iran placed special emphasis on promoting relations with Pakistan, saying that the recent visit of the late President Raisi took place in this context.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their messages and sentiments sharing the grief of the Iranian people.

Earlier, the Acting President, Gillani, also penned condolatory remarks in the visitor’s book at the Iranian embassy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024