AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-22

Gilani visits Iran embassy to offer condolence

Recorder Report Published 22 May, 2024 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani visited the Embassy of Iran on Tuesday to offer condolences over the sad demise of the Iranian President, Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister and others in the helicopter accident in Iran.

The acting president expressed deep grief on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, saying that the whole nation was saddened and shared the grief of the Iranian brothers and sisters. He termed the tragic death of the Iranian President as a great loss for the Islamic world. He highlighted that President Raisi was a noble soul, a scholar and a great friend of Pakistan and that the Muslim Ummah lost a great leader.

Talking to the Iranian Ambassador, Reza Amiri Moghadam, the acting president said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed excellent relations based on historical, cultural, and literary linkages. He remarked that both countries needed to promote people-to-people contacts and parliamentary exchanges to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.

The ambassador of Iran said that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed excellent relations and promotion of ties with Pakistan was a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy. He informed that the Supreme Leader of Iran placed special emphasis on promoting relations with Pakistan, saying that the recent visit of the late President Raisi took place in this context.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the people and government of Pakistan for their messages and sentiments sharing the grief of the Iranian people.

Earlier, the Acting President, Gillani, also penned condolatory remarks in the visitor’s book at the Iranian embassy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani Pakistan and Iran Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi

Comments

200 characters

Gilani visits Iran embassy to offer condolence

Sell-off plan approvals: New independent directors appointed for 8 Discos

Aurangzeb tells PRBC team: FBR digitalisation to broaden tax net

FY23-24: NAC approves 2.38pc GDP provisional growth

Dar visits Bishkek hospital

Railways writes to PD: ‘LESCO, SEPCO are involved in over/bogus billing’

Ideal trade, transit hub: Dar highlights significance of Pakistan’s geo-strategic location

Rs84bn payments to PSO: SNGPL sends SOS to PD

FMs from Iran’s partners hold minute’s silence

Pemra bans airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’

PTI spokesperson injured in attack

Read more stories