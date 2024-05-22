KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (May 21, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD 276.91 279.43 AED 75.21 75.94 EURO 299.25 302.15 SAR 73.46 74.15 GBP 350.33 353.60 INTERBANK 278.30 278.45 JPY 1.74 1.79 =========================================================================

