Markets Print 2024-05-22
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (May 21, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 276.91 279.43 AED 75.21 75.94
EURO 299.25 302.15 SAR 73.46 74.15
GBP 350.33 353.60 INTERBANK 278.30 278.45
JPY 1.74 1.79
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments