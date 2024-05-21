Afghanistan hire T20 expert Dwayne Bravo as bowling consultant

KABUL: Afghanistan Tuesday roped in former West Indian allrounder and the leading wicket taker in Twenty20 cricket Dwayne Bravo as their bowling consultant for next month’s World Cup.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said Bravo will be an asset for the team.

“West Indian World Cup winner Bravo has been appointed as bowling consultant and will join the squad during the preparation camp ahead of the marquee event,” the ACB release said.

Most members of the Afghanistan team have reached the Caribbean for a 10-day preparatory camp where Bravo will also join them.

The 40-year-old is currently the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket with 625 wickets in 573 games and was regarded as one of the pioneers of bowling in the shortest format.

Afghanistan will play warm-up games against Oman on May 29 and Scotland two days later.

They are in a tough Group C with co-hosts West Indies, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Uganda.

Their first World Cup match is against Uganda on June 5 in Guyana.

The 20 competing teams are divided in four groups of five teams with the top two in each progressing to the Super Eight stage.

The ninth edition of the World Cup will be played in the United States and the West Indies from June 1-29.