Sports

Pathirana sets Sri Lanka T20 tournament auction record

AFP Published May 21, 2024

COLOMBO: Young Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana became the most expensive player ever in a Lanka Premier League (LPL) auction Tuesday when he was grabbed by Colombo Strikers for a record $120,000.

The 21-year-old – who has an unorthodox slinging delivery style – broke the $92,000 mark set by Dilshan Madushanka in last year’s edition of the T20 tournament.

Second most expensive on Tuesday was all-rounder Isuru Udana who was taken for $100,000 by Galle Marvels, with Dasun Shanaka, another all-rounder, in third at $85,000.

Fraser-McGurk, Short added as reserves to Australia T20 World Cup squad

The most expensive foreign player was Afghanistan’s right-arm medium pacer Karim Janat, with Dambulla Thunders paying $80,000 for his services and another $50,000 for his compatriot Hazratullah Zazai, a left-hand batsman.

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw, another left-hand batsman, went to Jaffna Kings at $60,000.

The five-team tournament will start on July 1 with the final on July 21.

