AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,851 Increased By 26.3 (0.34%)
BR30 25,337 Decreased By -69.2 (-0.27%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than 14,000 displaced from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region: WHO

AFP Published May 21, 2024

GENEVA: More than 14,000 people have been displaced in recent days from Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, where Russia launched a ground offensive on May 10, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

The assault has seen Russian forces achieve their largest territorial gains in Ukraine in the last 18 months.

“Over the past two weeks, fighting in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine has severely escalated,” Jarno Habicht, the WHO’s representative in Ukraine, told a press briefing in Geneva, via video-link from Kyiv.

“Over 14,000 people have been displaced in a matter of days, and nearly 189,000 more still reside within 25 kilometres of the border with the Russian Federation, facing significant risks due to the ongoing fighting,” he said.

He said the UN health agency was using these figures after speaking with local authorities.

“With the worsening security situation, humanitarian needs in the region are growing, and growing fast,” Habicht said.

The conflict in Kharkiv “has significantly increased the number of trauma patients”, he added.

Ukraine ‘urgently’ needs more air defences: Germany FM

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, more than 20,000 amputations have been carried out, said Habicht.

And 200 ambulances per year, on average, have been damaged or destroyed in shelling attacks, “depriving the Ukrainian people of urgent care”, he added.

Situation ‘worsening’

The UNHCR voiced concerns that conditions in Kharkiv – already home to 200,000 internally displaced people – could become even more difficult if the ground assault and aerial attacks continue.

Blinken announces $2bn in Ukraine military aid in Kyiv

“UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, is extremely worried about the worsening situation and resulting spike in humanitarian needs and forced displacement owing to the new ground offensive,” spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told the Geneva briefing.

She said the Ukrainian authorities had evacuated more than 10,300 people from villages in the Kharkiv region’s border areas, while others have left by their own means.

“The majority of the evacuees, who had to escape their homes with only a few belongings, are already highly vulnerable and include mainly older people and those with low mobility or disabilities who were not able to flee earlier,” Mantoo said.

Those registered at a transit centre in Kharkiv city have been given basic relief items and advised on accommodation options.

“The vast majority of evacuees have expressed a clear wish to stay with family members or in rental accommodation and collective sites in Kharkiv and not move further from their homes, to be able to return when the situation allows,” Mantoo said.

The United Nations’ 2024 humanitarian plan for Ukraine amounts to $3.1 billion this year. UN spokeswoman Alessandra Vellucci said that it was thus far only 23 percent funded.

WHO Ukraine Kharkiv RUssia Ukraine war Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

200 characters

More than 14,000 displaced from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region: WHO

Oil falls 1% as sticky US inflation weighs on demand at the pump

Agri, industries perform: Pakistan posts 2.09% growth in Q3FY24, says NAC

PTI’s Parvez Elahi released from jail

Brokerage houses see Pakistan’s headline inflation falling below 14% in May

Israel shuts down Associated Press live video feed of Gaza

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April

Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

Banks lead rally at PSX as KSE-100 gains 123 points

Bill opposing dual nationality for judges tabled in NA Secretariat

Read more stories