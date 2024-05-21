AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
DFML 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.33%)
DGKC 86.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.67%)
FCCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.28%)
FFBL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.68%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
GGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.67%)
HBL 113.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 135.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.17%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.64%)
KOSM 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
MLCF 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
OGDC 134.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.95%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PIAA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-7.51%)
PIBTL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
PPL 123.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
PRL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.02%)
SEARL 59.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.25%)
SNGP 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.8%)
SSGC 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
TELE 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TRG 64.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.74%)
UNITY 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,842 Increased By 18 (0.23%)
BR30 25,326 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 75,207 Increased By 122.8 (0.16%)
KSE30 24,143 Increased By 49.1 (0.2%)
May 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine ‘urgently’ needs more air defences: Germany FM

AFP Published 21 May, 2024 02:42pm

KYIV: Ukraine urgently needs to boost its air defences in the face of relentless Russian attacks, Germany’s top diplomat said on Tuesday as she arrived in Kyiv.

The visit from Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock came as more than two dozen Russian drones targeted Ukraine overnight, in an attack that left several wounded in the eastern Kharkiv region.

“The situation in Ukraine has once more dramatically deteriorated with the massive Russian aerial attacks on civilian infrastructure, and the brutal Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region,” Baerbock said as she arrived for her eighth visit to the country since Russia invaded in February 2022.

To protect itself from the “rain of Russian drones and missiles,” Ukraine “urgently needs a boosted air defence,” she said. “Our support is based on the deep conviction that Ukraine will win this war,” Baerbock said.

EU must work towards two-state solution in Israel, German foreign minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned last week that the Russian ground offensive launched this month in the eastern Kharkiv region may only be a “first wave” and that Russian troops could be aiming for the city of Kharkiv – the second largest in Ukraine.

He has repeatedly called on Ukraine’s allies to provide at least seven more air defence systems, including at least two to protect the Kharkiv region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Ukraine and its allies will at some point run out of steam, Baerbock said, but “we have the capacity to hold out.”

Just before Baerbock arrived, the Ukrainian air force said it had intercepted 28 out of 29 Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russian forces overnight. The unmanned aerial vehicles were downed over southern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

The head of the Kharkiv region said a 53-year-old man was wounded by Russian rocket fire targeting a transport infrastructure facility.

Systematic Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid have crippled the country’s energy sector and officials in the capital announced rolling power cuts throughout the day Tuesday to reduce the load on the grid.

KYIV RUssia Ukraine war Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine ‘urgently’ needs more air defences: Germany FM

Brokerage houses see headline inflation falling below 14% in May

Rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

RDA inflow declines 6%, clocks in at $171mn in April

Funerary procession to be held for late president in Iran’s northwest

Power generation in Pakistan falls nearly 14% YoY in April

Oil prices fall on demand fears over Fed’s rates path

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Sindh announces summer vacations from June 1

IMF projects FY25 defence budget at Rs2.152trn

Federal Budget on June 7th

Read more stories