BENGALURU: Indian shares inched lower on Tuesday, weighed by losses in heavyweight financial and information technology stocks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.13% at 22,469.2 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.16% to 73,888.25, as of 9:26 a.m. IST.

Ten out of 13 sub-sector indexes opened in the red. Financial stocks lost 0.26%, while IT stocks were down 0.38%.