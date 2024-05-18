AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
Indian shares muted in special Saturday session

Reuters Published May 18, 2024
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Indian shares were little changed in a special session conducted on Saturday for stock exchanges to test a failsafe system for equity trading.

Indian equities traded in two special sessions from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. (0345-0430 GMT) from a primary site, and then from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (0600-0700 GMT) from a so-called disaster recovery site as exchanges tested how their systems would respond in the case of unexpected events.

India’s markets regulator had scrutinised the stock exchanges - NSE and BSE, after a major trading outage in Feb. 24, 2021 due to a technical glitch, when the bourses failed to migrate to the disaster recovery site.

A similar special trading session was earlier held on March 2, 2024

Indian blue-chips post best week in over 3 months led by metals

The benchmark NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.16% higher at 22,502, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.12% to 74,005.94. Both the benchmarks traded in a narrow range.

“Markets are taking a cautious stance and the situation may remain challenging till national election results are out on June 4,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.

Metals gained 0.53%, helped by top consumer China’s steps to support its ailing property sector.

The broader, more domestically focused small- and mid-caps rose 0.82% and 0.51% respectively, outperforming the blue chips.

Among individual stocks, Nestle India added 2.23% and was the top Nifty 50 gainer. The consumer company’s shareholders rejected a proposal to increase royalty payments to its Swiss parent Nestle.

Drug maker Zydus Lifesciences climbed 5% after beating March quarter profit estimates on strong U.S. demand and powered the pharma index 0.67% higher.

JSW Steel shed 1.81% and was the top Nifty 50 loser after posting a drop in fourth-quarter profit.

Indian markets will be closed for a holiday on Monday. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

