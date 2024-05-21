Zardari expresses sorrow over death of Iranian president

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed profound shock and sorrow over the tragic death of the President of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in a helicopter crash on Sunday evening.

The president extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the Iranian president, the foreign minister, and others who lost their lives in the accident.

The president paid tribute to President Raisi’s dedicated services to the Muslim Ummah, highlighting his steadfast advocacy for the unity of the Muslim Ummah. He emphasized that the Islamic World has lost a remarkable leader who always supported the Muslim cause and deeply felt the sufferings of the Muslims globally, particularly, the Palestinian and the Kashmiri people.

“Today, Pakistan mourns the loss of a great friend. Just last month, we had the honour of hosting him in Pakistan. During our discussions, I found him very keen on strengthening our bilateral relations. Agha Raisi always had a special place for Pakistan and its people, in whichever position he served whether as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran or as Custodian of shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (A.S),” President Zardari stated.

