Sindh Assembly mourns Raisi’s death

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Monday mourned the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a chopper crash, consoling with his family and nation.

Setting aside the scheduled proceedings, the house adopted a condolence resolution instead to show its grief over President Raisi’s martyrdom along his key cabinet aides in a helicopter crash.

The house also expressed its sympathy and solidarity to his family, the Irani government and the people who are in a state of grief and mourning the tragedy.

“In this hour of grief, the people of Pakistan and the government are equally sharing the sorrow of Iranian brothers,” the move, which Sindh Home Minister, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar had tabled in the house, said.

Iran, he said, was the first nation to recognize Pakistan as a newly independent country in 1947, adding that the Sindh Assembly and people of Pakistan are equally partners in the grief of Iranian people.

Speaking on the resolution, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah called the Iranian president’s killing in a chopper crash a “sorrowful” for the entire Islamic world. “Yesterday was a sorrowful day for the whole of Islamic world,” he added.

He said his government and the people of his province are grieving the death of President Raisi and standing by the bereaved people of Iran in this hour of tragedy.

He also recalled his meeting with the late Iranian president, who visited Karachi to attend an event at the Chief Minister House last month.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq offered his condolence to the Iranian people over the tragic death of the Iranian president, saying that the Islamic world has been deprived of a great leader.

He lauded the late Iranian president for his support to the people of Gaza against Israeli aggressions. MQM’s Najam Mirza also extended his condolence over Raisi’s death, hoping the Iranian nation will soon come out of this traumatizing tragedy.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Sindh Information Minister said that the people of Pakistan are in a profound grief over the demise of President Raisi and equally partnering with the Iranian brothers in their sorrow.

Several other lawmakers also spoke on the resolution, which was unanimously passed to pay homage to the late Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Raisi. The house will now meet on Tuesday at 3 pm.

