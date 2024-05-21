Health authorities ready to deal with heat stroke cases

LAHORE: With rise in temperature, health department has issued alert to health authorities to deal with cases of heat stroke.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department directed health authorities in the province to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid rise in the temperature.

As per the weather advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, heat wave is expected to hit all areas of Punjab from May 21 to May 27, especially in the southern districts of Punjab i.e. Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan.

The health department also directed the officials to hold coordination meetings with all stakeholders and establish the responsibility matrix of each department.

It may be noted that the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert regarding three consecutive heat waves, raising concerns about potentially record-breaking temperatures in several cities, including Lahore.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that health professionals will are on alert to treat people affected by the weather/heat stroke in the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and medical facilities are being provided free of cost.

He highlighted that due to global warming and increasing pollution, the incidence of heat stroke is constantly increasing. As the temperature increases, the internal system of the body is affected.

Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr. Muhammad Maqsood said that the symptoms of heat stroke include dry skin, confusion, difficulty in walking, vomiting, unusual or inappropriate behaviour, Rapid heartbeat, breathing, Unconsciousness and seizures while muscle stiffness, not sweating despite extreme heat, excessive fatigue and nausea are also early common symptoms. If these symptoms appear, seek medical attention.

Gynecologist Dr. Laila Shafiq said that it is important to take precautionary measures to avoid extreme weather and heat stroke. Avoid going out in hot weather. If you have to go out, cover your head with a wet cloth or towel and also avoid wearing dark coloured clothing and especially black colour when going out. Increase consumption of liquids like lassi and yogurt and drink at least four liters of water throughout the day.

