Court grants bail to Sardar Tanveer Ilyas

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday granted bail to Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), who was arrested by Islamabad city police late on Sunday night in connection with a case related to an attack on a company’s office.

Police produced former AJK Prime Minister before Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas who filed post-arrest bail through his counsel in a case registered against him at Margalla police station. The court approved the AJK former premier’s bail against the surety bond of Rs50,000.

The former AJK premier’s counsel filed the petition seeking post-arrest bail for his client. The plea stated that an agreement has been finalised between both parties, hereby, the court is urged to accept the bail plea. The First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Colonel Tipu Sultan (retired), Deputy Security In-charge of The Centaurus Mall, naming Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Muhammad Ali, Anil Sultan, Rizwan, and other unknown individuals as accused. As per the FIR, the ex-AJK premier, allegedly accompanied by an armed group of 20 to 25 individuals, entered office 1708 of Centaurus Mall by breaking the lock, with intentions to take control of the premises.

