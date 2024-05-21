Pakistan Print 2024-05-21
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 20, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 21, 2024)...
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
Hyderabad 45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 43-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 48-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 49-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 47-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 34-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 33-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 40-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
KARACHI
Sunset: 07:12 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:43 am (Tomorrow)
