The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 20, 2024) and the forecast for Tuesday (May 21, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 21 May, 2024 03:39am

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        45-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            43-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        44-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           48-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)        49-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        47-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)        47-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      34-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar          41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        33-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        40-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        48-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:12 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:43 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

