KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 20, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 276.96 279.54 AED 75.27 75.99
EURO 299.81 02.70 SAR 73.52 74.19
GBP 350.38 353.74 INTERBANK 278.10 278.35
JPY 1.74 1.79
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments