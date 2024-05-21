KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (May 20, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD 276.96 279.54 AED 75.27 75.99 EURO 299.81 02.70 SAR 73.52 74.19 GBP 350.38 353.74 INTERBANK 278.10 278.35 JPY 1.74 1.79 =========================================================================

