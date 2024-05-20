May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares

AFP Published 20 May, 2024 12:09pm

LONDON: Irish no-frills carrier Ryanair on Monday said group net profit jumped a third to 1.92 billion euros in its financial year as higher demand and fares offset ballooning fuel costs.

Profit after tax climbed 34 percent to the equivalent of $2.1 billion in the 12 months to the end of March for the airline that flies mostly across Europe, Ryanair said in an earnings statement.

The Dublin-based carrier added that demand rose nine percent to almost 184 million passengers. Revenue jumped a quarter to 13.4 billion euros.

This helped offset a fuel bill up almost around a third to 5.1 billion euros.

Ryanair expects to be 5-10 new aircraft short this summer

Ryanair forecast it could fly up 200 million passengers in the current financial year, as the aviation sector continues a strong recovery after the world emerged from Covid lockdowns.

“The final outcome… will be heavily dependent upon avoiding adverse events,” chief executive Michael O’Leary said in the statement.

He added that the airline risked disruption to flights from the Ukraine and Gaza wars, in addition to “extensive air traffic control disruptions or further Boeing delivery delays”.

ryanair

Comments

200 characters

Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

World leaders mourn Ebrahim Raisi death

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Tax proposals: PBC calls for ‘out of box solutions’

Oil climbs after Iran’s president dies, Saudi flags issue with king’s health

SBP gives go-ahead to Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip citing king’s health, Tokyo says

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan, crosses Rs250k

India’s Modi says ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

Two key HPPs: Sinosure agrees to implement

Read more stories