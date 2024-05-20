May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei reclaims 39,000 level for first time since April

Reuters Published 20 May, 2024 09:45am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 1% on Monday, hitting 39,000 points for the first time in a month as a record closing high on Wall Street continued to fuel positive investor sentiment.

The Nikkei was 1.44% higher at 39,346.92 by the midday break, climbing to the psychologically significant 39,000-point range for the first time since April 15.

The broader Topix was up 1.21% at 2778.89.

Higher prospects of US rate cuts this year after a milder inflation report last week buoyed global market sentiment and led several indexes on Wall Street to lock in weekly gains.

That in turn has provided Japanese equities with a tailwind. “Stock prices have been supported as rate cut expectations are being revived,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The Nikkei fell nearly 5% last month in its largest monthly drop since December 2022, following the benchmark index’s rise to an all-time high of 41,087.75 earlier this year.

On the back of those expectations, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished above the 40,000 mark for the first time on Friday, which may be giving the Nikkei support on Monday, Ichikawa said.

Nikkei lower on BOJ policy uncertainty

Buying was widespread, with 204 of the index’s 225 constituents advancing, with high-tech shares and index heavyweights helping the Nikkei to 559.54-point gains.

Uniqlo parent firm Fast Retailing was up 1.9%, adding about 77 points alone.

Among chip-related shares, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, which manufactures chip silicon products among other things, jumped 5.24%, and chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron gained 1.2%.

Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, was up 0.8% as investors looked ahead of US firm’s earnings results this week, which could provide fresh momentum for the artificial intelligence-centred stock rally.

Yen Tokyo Stock Exchange Japan stocks Japan's Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei reclaims 39,000 level for first time since April

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

World leaders mourn Ebrahim Raisi death

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Tax proposals: PBC calls for ‘out of box solutions’

Oil climbs after Iran’s president dies, Saudi flags issue with king’s health

SBP gives go-ahead to Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip citing king’s health, Tokyo says

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan, crosses Rs250k

India’s Modi says ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

Two key HPPs: Sinosure agrees to implement

Read more stories