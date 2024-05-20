May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-20

Nikkei lower on BOJ policy uncertainty

Reuters Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street’s lacklustre overnight finish, while uncertainties over the Bank of Japan’s policy trajectory also weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei slipped 0.34% to close at 38,787.38, but gained 1.43% for the week.

The index recouped some losses after the BOJ maintained the amount for its regular bond-buying operation.

The central bank on Monday abruptly reduced the amount for bonds with 5-10 years left to maturity, raising speculations that it would continue its hawkish move.

“The market eyed the BOJ operation today because that was part of the gauge for its policy path,” said Yugo Tsuboi, chief strategist at Daiwa Securities.

The broader Topix recouped early losses to end 0.3% higher at 2,745.62 and posted a 0.64% weekly gain.

