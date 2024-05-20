Senate Chairman receives ‘threat call’

MULTAN: Chairman Senate Yusuf Raza Gilani on Sunday reportedly received a threatening message from an unknown person on his mobile phone.

Following the threat call to the Chairman Senate, a case was registered against an unidentified individual in Cant police station on the complaint of Ali Musa Gilani, son of Yusuf Raza Gilani.

According to the FIR, a threat call was made concerning Member of National Assembly Ali Musa Gilani, and the phone number was traced to Khanewal.

However, a team of police personnel including the CIA in charge under the leadership of SP Tahir Majeed initiated a series of raids for the immediate arrest of the accused involved in the incident. It is pertinent to mention here that Yusuf Raza Gilani was elected unopposed as Chairman Senate on April 9, 2024, as no one had submitted nomination papers against him.

Similarly, Sardar Syed Khan of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was uncontested elected as the Deputy Chairman Senate.