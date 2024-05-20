May 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-20

Three-day workshop on UI/UX design concludes at SU

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2024 05:44am

HYDERABAD: A three-day workshop on “User experience/ user interface (UI/UX) design” organized by the Technology Incubation Center (TIC) of the Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), University of Sindh, Jamshoro was concluded here the other day.

In the workshop, students were apprised of the importance of UI/UX designs in software development applications, with hands-on training using the Figma tool. This helped them implement user interface/ user experience (UI/UX) designs and gain invaluable practical experience. The resource-persons engaged participants in various activities who designed several projects during their 3-day learning experience.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Dean FET Prof. Dr. Lachhman Das said that students must have achieved the academic and technical set of skills in the workshop. He said that well-equipped students could lead the industry more effectively as the companies were currently looking for trained manpower and human resources. He said that similar programs for various academic disciplines would be organized in the future for FET students in order to prepare them for the competitions in national and private job markets to get employment.

Certificates were distributed among the participants recognizing their commitment towards their learning experience.

The Dean FET gave away the memento shield to the trainer Maryam Rehman.

Focal person of the Technology Incubation Center (TIC) Prof. Dr. Arifa Bhutto, Chairman of the Department of Software Engineering Prof. Dr. Kamran Taj Pathan and organizing committee members Hina and Rafique Bhutto were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

TIC SU UX design

Comments

200 characters

Three-day workshop on UI/UX design concludes at SU

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi killed in helicopter crash, official says

World leaders mourn Ebrahim Raisi death

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Tax proposals: PBC calls for ‘out of box solutions’

Oil climbs after Iran’s president dies, Saudi flags issue with king’s health

SBP gives go-ahead to Bank Alfalah to conduct due diligence of Samba Bank

Saudi crown prince postpones Japan trip citing king’s health, Tokyo says

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,300 in Pakistan, crosses Rs250k

India’s Modi says ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

Two key HPPs: Sinosure agrees to implement

Read more stories