One Network, Zindigi app partner for M-Tag top-ups

Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

KARACHI: Commuters with M-Tags can now enjoy hassle-free journeys through toll plazas without stopping, reducing congestion and wait times, by simply topping up their M-Tag accounts through the Zindigi app.

One Network, the ICT services company managing the M-Tag infrastructure and services for Frontier Works Organization has orchestrated an integration agreement between FWO and Zindigi, the digital banking initiative of JS Bank for integrating M-Tag top ups with no extra charges for convenience and efficiency.

This collaboration aims to augment the M-Tag seamless travel experience for travellers, allowing them to recharge their M-Tag accounts from the Zindigi app, in addition to already available One Network Mobile App and other digital wallets.

The agreement signing ceremony was held in the presence of esteemed executives from both participating organizations. Both One Network and Zindigi prioritize security and reliability, ensuring that transactions always remain secure and accessible. This ensures a smooth, secure, and hassle-free toll payments and travel experience for travelers on motorway.

