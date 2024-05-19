AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
BOP 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.94%)
DFML 37.15 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.66%)
DGKC 89.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.16%)
FCCL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
FFBL 33.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
FFL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
GGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
HBL 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
HUBC 137.10 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (0.93%)
HUMNL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.65%)
MLCF 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
OGDC 138.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
PAEL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.16%)
PIAA 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-7.76%)
PIBTL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
PPL 123.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.59%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.66%)
PTC 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
SEARL 61.75 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (5.2%)
SNGP 70.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
SSGC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
TELE 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.46%)
TRG 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.33%)
UNITY 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.73%)
WTL 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,874 Increased By 36.2 (0.46%)
BR30 25,596 Increased By 136 (0.53%)
KSE100 75,342 Increased By 411.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 24,214 Increased By 68.6 (0.28%)
May 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-19

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 18, 2024) and the forecast for Sunday (May 19, 2024)....
Recorder Report Published 19 May, 2024 03:00am

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 18, 2024) and the forecast for Sunday (May 19, 2024).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        37-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            42-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)        43-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           46-29 (°C) 01-00 (%)        46-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        44-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        42-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      33-19 (ºC) 25-00 (%)        33-19 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar          39-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        39-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            31-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        32-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        38-23 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        39-24 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        45-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:11 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:44 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

weather report weather forecast pakistan weather

Comments

200 characters

The Weather

PMEX MD for digitising commodity market across country

Exploring investment: PM expected to visit UAE in a couple of weeks

Russia seizes Deutsche Bank, UniCredit assets

Wind projects EPA: KE seeks guidance from PPIB

No Pakistani dies in Bishkek mob violence: Kyrgyz govt

PM vows to help out students

Violence against Pakistani students: Kyrgyz diplomat summoned, demarche issued

Art/music students: FTO directs FBR not to charge 20-40pc WHT on honoraria

TDS granted by govt to Discos liable to tax?

SC says airing, publishing contempt material may also constitute court contempt

Read more stories