Bike scheme for students: LHC seeks report from Punjab govt by 27th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday asked the Punjab government to submit a comprehensive report about the status of the bike scheme for students by May 27.

The court extended the stay against the distribution of motorcycles among the students and directed the government to present a policy keeping in view the environmental impacts. The court consented that an environmental No Objection Certificate (NOC) is obligatory for the bike scheme.

The court passed this order during a hearing of petitions filed by Haroon and others pertaining to the eradication of smog. The court also called a detailed report on the operational status of seven sports complexes under the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), along with a report on deforestation.

The court highlighting the severity of the environmental pollution crisis, asserted that it can't be ignored and immediate action was needed.

