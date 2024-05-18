AIRLINK 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
Bike scheme for students: LHC seeks report from Punjab govt by 27th

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday asked the Punjab government to submit a comprehensive report about the status of the bike scheme for students by May 27.

The court extended the stay against the distribution of motorcycles among the students and directed the government to present a policy keeping in view the environmental impacts. The court consented that an environmental No Objection Certificate (NOC) is obligatory for the bike scheme.

The court passed this order during a hearing of petitions filed by Haroon and others pertaining to the eradication of smog. The court also called a detailed report on the operational status of seven sports complexes under the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), along with a report on deforestation.

The court highlighting the severity of the environmental pollution crisis, asserted that it can't be ignored and immediate action was needed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

M. Zahid Iftikhar May 18, 2024 03:43pm
Do e-bikes contribute to pollution in the city? The judge should have gone the CSS route instead of Judiciary. Governance by decree is an attempt to subvert governance & undermine elected officials.
