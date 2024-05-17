Aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier, US says

DUBAI: The U.S. Central Command said on Friday that trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza at 9 a.m. local time (0600 GMT).

No U.S. troops went ashore in Gaza, it added.

Israeli protesters block aid convoy headed to Gaza

“This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations,” U.S. Centcom said.